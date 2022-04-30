Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Down 92.4% in April

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the March 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CAAP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. 63,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,845. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 16.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

