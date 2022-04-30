Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $26.69. 845,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,078. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 71,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.