Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRSR. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of CRSR opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

