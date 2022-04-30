Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corsair Partnering alerts:

CORS remained flat at $$9.76 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,158. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. Corsair Partnering has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Corsair Partnering Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.