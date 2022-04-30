Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $576.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $30.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $531.72. 2,964,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,927. The company has a market capitalization of $235.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.76. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $371.11 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

