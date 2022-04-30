Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) will report sales of $190.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.64 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $166.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $838.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $838.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.22 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on COUP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $4.11 on Monday, reaching $86.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,158. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

