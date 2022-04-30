Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Cousins Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-$2.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on CUZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Cousins Properties by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

