COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of COVA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.83. 1,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. COVA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COVA. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in COVA Acquisition by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,111,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 202,452 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 149,039 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 309,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 97,684 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.