CPChain (CPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, CPChain has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $270,168.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00243593 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000659 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00017986 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.30 or 0.00560152 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

