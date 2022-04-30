Craig Hallum Cuts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $133.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of ENTG opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average is $132.13. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $101.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

