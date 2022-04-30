Credit Suisse Group Boosts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $405.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $383.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Shares of SBAC opened at $347.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.31. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $281.45 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.96 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

