Credit Suisse Group Cuts HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target to GBX 515

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 530 ($6.76) to GBX 515 ($6.56) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBC. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.99) to GBX 560 ($7.14) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.26) to GBX 510 ($6.50) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $490.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HSBC by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,502,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,497,000 after buying an additional 220,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HSBC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,730,000 after buying an additional 124,185 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,201,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after buying an additional 670,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $71,576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 281,073 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

