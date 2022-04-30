Credit Suisse Group Trims Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price to $195.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $170.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.27 and a 200 day moving average of $182.43. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 120,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 121,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Texas Instruments by 70.0% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

