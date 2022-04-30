Credits Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,349.00 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $17,349.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

