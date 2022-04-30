Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

CRDO opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credo Technology Group stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

