Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $12.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

NYSE CPG traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,055,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279,270. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.