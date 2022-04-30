Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU) Short Interest Update

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $16,048,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $15,030,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $15,045,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $9,853,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,515,000.

NASDAQ CRECU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

