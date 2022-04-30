Critical Contrast: Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY) versus Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY – Get Rating) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Haier Electronics Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Haier Electronics Group pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iberdrola pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

0.1% of Iberdrola shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Haier Electronics Group and Iberdrola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haier Electronics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Iberdrola 0 3 8 0 2.73

Iberdrola has a consensus target price of $30.64, suggesting a potential downside of 33.72%. Given Iberdrola’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iberdrola is more favorable than Haier Electronics Group.

Profitability

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A Iberdrola 9.04% 6.91% 2.72%

Risk and Volatility

Haier Electronics Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and Iberdrola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haier Electronics Group $10.98 billion 1.15 $1.06 billion $2.11 21.27 Iberdrola $46.28 billion 1.61 $4.60 billion $2.51 18.42

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than Haier Electronics Group. Iberdrola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haier Electronics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iberdrola beats Haier Electronics Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haier Electronics Group (Get Rating)

As of December 21, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

About Iberdrola (Get Rating)

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; development of green hydrogen projects; and distribution and sale of gas. It has a total installed capacity of 58,320 MW, including 38,138 MW of renewable installed capacity; and operates 1.2 million kilometers of electricity transmission and distribution lines, as well as serves 36.11 million consumers. In addition, the company offers energy storage, heat pumps, self-consumption, and electric vehicles for residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

