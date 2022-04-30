Critical Review: American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) versus Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

American Public Education has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuke Music has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Public Education and Kuke Music, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Public Education presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.74%. Given American Public Education’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Public Education and Kuke Music’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $418.80 million 0.88 $17.75 million $1.01 19.25 Kuke Music $47.39 million 2.12 -$9.02 million ($0.31) -10.97

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 4.24% 4.37% 2.98% Kuke Music -18.69% -1.47% -1.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kuke Music shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Public Education beats Kuke Music on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Public Education (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

About Kuke Music (Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

