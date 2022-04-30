Crown Price Tops $0.0216 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $639,241.45 and approximately $465.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,617.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.70 or 0.00763107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00196091 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00020020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,583,713 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.