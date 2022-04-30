CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Trading Down 0.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €64.60 ($69.46) and last traded at €65.25 ($70.16). 89,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.45 ($70.38).

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVD. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.58 ($70.52).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €61.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.