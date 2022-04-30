CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

CTS stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 137,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,767. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 0.71. CTS has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CTS will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CTS by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in CTS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

