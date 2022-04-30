Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.22.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

