Curtis Advisory Group LLC Acquires 860 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.48. 1,920,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.40. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

