Curtis Advisory Group LLC Buys 11,552 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 0.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. 7,605,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,127,192. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

