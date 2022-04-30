Curtis Advisory Group LLC Buys 95 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,628,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,861. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

