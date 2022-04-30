Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,598 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after purchasing an additional 923,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099,280 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85.

