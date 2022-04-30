Curtis Advisory Group LLC Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

VUG traded down $11.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $250.18 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

