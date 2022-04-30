Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.52 and last traded at $57.55. Approximately 12,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 273,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $980.84 million, a PE ratio of 775.97 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cutera by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

