CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $120,966.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,636.03 or 0.99888530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00260853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00050486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.