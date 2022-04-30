CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 76,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $313.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 1,445.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

CYBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

