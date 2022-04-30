Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.64.

CYTK stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $365,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,196 shares of company stock valued at $6,230,941. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 298.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

