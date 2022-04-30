D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.28% of D.R. Horton worth $109,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 26.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

NYSE DHI opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.39. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.79 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

