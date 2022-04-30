DA Davidson Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $3,125.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $3,900.00 to $3,125.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,863.09.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,485.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,432.50 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,056.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,227.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amazon.com shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 49.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

