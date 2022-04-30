Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Up 92.8% in April

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, an increase of 92.8% from the March 31st total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Daicel stock remained flat at $$7.10 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. Daicel has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daicel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

