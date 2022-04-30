Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Acquired by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,750 shares during the quarter. Danimer Scientific comprises approximately 3.6% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.45% of Danimer Scientific worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNMR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 526.8% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $8,742,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 33,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNMR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 1,746,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.26. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danimer Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.