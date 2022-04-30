DAOstack (GEN) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 50.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $202.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,209.93 or 0.99786194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048171 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00023450 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001654 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

