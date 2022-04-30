Decentral Games Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $92.19 million and $1.26 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00041695 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.29 or 0.07311637 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 503,871,083 coins and its circulating supply is 503,079,107 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

