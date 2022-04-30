Decentraland Hits Market Capitalization of $3.10 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00004348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $3.10 billion and approximately $268.22 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00031161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00100542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,685,427 coins and its circulating supply is 1,842,474,669 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.