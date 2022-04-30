Degenerator Market Capitalization Hits $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00237723 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003806 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000654 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.00 or 0.00537411 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

