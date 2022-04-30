Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROO. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 295 ($3.76) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.56) to GBX 163 ($2.08) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.17) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 278.71 ($3.55).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

ROO opened at GBX 110.85 ($1.41) on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a one year low of GBX 99.04 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 396.80 ($5.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -6.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.74.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £42,819.76 ($54,575.27).

Deliveroo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.