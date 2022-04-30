Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.29 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.