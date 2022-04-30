Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Update

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the March 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DENKF remained flat at $$25.22 during trading hours on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364. Denka has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59.

About Denka (Get Rating)

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

