Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Update

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the March 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DENKF remained flat at $$25.22 during trading hours on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364. Denka has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59.
About Denka
