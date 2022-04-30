DeRace (DERC) Price Down 25.6% Over Last Week

DeRace (DERC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, DeRace has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. DeRace has a total market cap of $40.13 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00040698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,795.05 or 0.07275136 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00057209 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,020,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeRace Coin Trading

