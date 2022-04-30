Deri Protocol Price Hits $0.0447 on Top Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and $379,272.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 466,032,436 coins and its circulating supply is 161,686,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

