Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $51.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

