Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $477.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $542.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $556.50.

MSCI stock opened at $421.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI has a 52-week low of $415.33 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.15.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MSCI by 44.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,269,000 after acquiring an additional 119,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in MSCI by 50.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,484,000 after acquiring an additional 109,869 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

