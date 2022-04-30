Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $145.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Northern Trust stock opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.50. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

