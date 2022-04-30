Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target to $30.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKYW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of SKYW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 870,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,348. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,900,000 after acquiring an additional 196,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,420,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,429,000 after acquiring an additional 70,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,080,000 after acquiring an additional 128,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after acquiring an additional 278,959 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 348.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

