Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€10.00” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €10.00 ($10.75) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.39) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.43) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.71) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.20 ($10.97) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.37 ($9.00).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CBK opened at €6.28 ($6.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 26.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €6.90 and a 200-day moving average of €7.01. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.01 ($5.38) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($10.23).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.